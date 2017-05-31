SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --A new high tech carpool effort is in effect in Contra Costa County.
Officials are teaming up with an app called Scoop to give you a discount during commute hours.
Some commuters ABC7 News spoke with Tuesday morning said maybe others will try it, but they are pretty set in their own routine.
Scoop helps connect commuters who are going to the same place at the same time.
There's a $5 fee to use the app, but Contra Costa County is willing to pay $2 of that for each trip, in each direction.
Officials said they are trying more things to get people out of their cars. "I don't know if it will work. I think it's a good idea. Traffic is in insane. It's worth trying. You know, you don't know until you try it," Walnut Creek resident Sean Barcelon said.
The money will come from Measure J, a half-cent sales tax for transportation.
Many people ABC7 News spoke with said carpooling just doesn't work for them, the county is hoping the money will encourage people to go out on a limb and try something new.