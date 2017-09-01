LABOR DAY

Bay Area traffic expected to spike after Labor Day

Most of us have enjoyed at least some relief on our commute over the summer months. That's all about to change following the Labor Day Holiday. (KGO-TV)

Most of us have enjoyed at least some relief on our commute over the summer months. That's all about to change following the Labor Day Holiday. With schools in session and summer vacations just memories, traffic is expected to return to full volume on Tuesday.

We looked into it last year and it's not just the roads that seem more congested, mass transit is impacted too. BART said they saw an increase of 4% in post-Labor Day ridership, and VTA about 6%. MUNI reported seeing an increase in ridership beginning in early August.

The Marin County commute is the only one expected to improve, with Golden Gate Bridge traffic letting up slightly and ferry service declining as tourists head home.

