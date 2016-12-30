SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --The Bay Area's nightmarish commutes are getting worse, according to a new report.
Caltrans tracked an increase of more than 72,000 daily hours of delays for drivers on Bay Area roads. Alameda County topped the list with a 35-percent share of traffic congestion. Santa Clara had 22-percent. Contra Costa County came in with 14-percent, followed by San Mateo with 11-percent. San Francisco surprisingly only had 7-percent.
Drivers are feeling the effects of the extra cars on the road. "It's horrible, especially during the peak hours. I cannot go anywhere. To work, and home, that's it," Dhimal Chheda said.
The worst day of the week for congestion is Wednesday, followed by Thursday, then Tuesday.
"I think Mondays people are aware that it's going to be hectic, so they probably plan ahead Mondays," driver Azra Vejzovik said.
The Business Times report estimates Bay Area drivers spend an hour in their cars in traffic.