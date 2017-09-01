TRAFFIC

Big-rig crash prompts Sig-alert on WB I-80 in San Pablo

A big-rig crash is seen on westbound I-80 in San Pablo, Calif. on Friday, September 1, 2017. (KGO-TV)

SAN PABLO, Calif. --
The California Highway Patrol is reporting a crash involving a big-rig on westbound Interstate Highway 80 in San Pablo Friday morning.

The crash occurred on the highway at the San Pablo Dam Road on-ramp, according to the CHP.

The crash was first reported at 5:02 a.m., and the CHP has issued a Sig-alert.

Two lanes of the roadway are currently blocked, according to the CHP.

The big-rig struck a concrete overpass, and there is a large amount of debris in the roadway.

