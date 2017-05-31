TRAFFIC

Eastbound Caldecott Tunnel bore reopens after crash forces closure

FILE - Traffic is seen driving near the Caldecott Tunnel in Berkeley, Calif. in this undated image. (KGO-TV)

Traffic was backing up in the East Bay after a traffic accident forced the CHP to shut down the left eastbound bore of the Caldecott Tunnel during Wednesday's evening commute. The accident was cleared, and the tunnel was reopened shortly before 6:30 p.m.

TRAFFIC: Current road conditions and alerts

The multi-vehicle accident was reported shortly after 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.

No further details on the accident were immediately available.
