Traffic was backing up in the East Bay after a traffic accident forced the CHP to shut down the left eastbound bore of the Caldecott Tunnel during Wednesday's evening commute. The accident was cleared, and the tunnel was reopened shortly before 6:30 p.m.
The multi-vehicle accident was reported shortly after 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.
No further details on the accident were immediately available.
