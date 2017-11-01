Live Broadcast
Follow Us
Caltrain service impacted by fire on tracks in San Jose
Fire on train tracks in San Jose, California on Wednesday, November 1, 2017. (KGO-TV)
KGO
Wednesday, November 01, 2017 05:54AM
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) --
Caltrain service has been impacted by a fire on the tracks in San Jose at McClellan Avenue.
Trains are single tracking through the area.
Stay with ABC7 News for more on this developing story.
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
