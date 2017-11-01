TRAFFIC

Caltrain service impacted by fire on tracks in San Jose

Fire on train tracks in San Jose, California on Wednesday, November 1, 2017. (KGO-TV)

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) --
Caltrain service has been impacted by a fire on the tracks in San Jose at McClellan Avenue.

Trains are single tracking through the area.

Stay with ABC7 News for more on this developing story.
