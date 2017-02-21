CALTRAIN

Caltrain seeking signatures for online petition to save electrification project

Caltrain (KGO-TV)

Caltrain is hoping you'll help get its electrification project back on track. The plan derailed last week when the Trump administration put the brakes on nearly $650 million in federal funding.

In response, Caltrain started an online petition to force a response from the White House. To do that, the agency needs to 100,000 signatures by March 20.

Caltrain says the electrification project will make trains quieter, cleaner, faster and more efficient, as well as provide jobs.
Related Topics:
trafficcaltrainmass transitcommutingSan FranciscoMillbraeSan Jose
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
CALTRAIN
Trump administration halts $674M Caltrain improvement grant
One dead after being struck by Caltrain, trains stopped in both directions
Most popular destinations in Silicon Valley
Man killed on Caltrain tracks in Burlingame
More caltrain
TRAFFIC
Multi-vehicle crash cleared from WB I-580 in Oakland
Multi-vehicle accident cleared from Hwy 101 in Redwood City
Fiery fatal accident closes 3 Southbound lanes of 101 in Sausalito
I-TEAM EXCLUSIVE: Big-rigs keep rolling over at same spot, neighbors blame CalTrans
More Traffic
Top Stories
High winds pound Pacifica during storm
Hundreds evacuated after levee breach near Manteca
Fallen tree removed from Petaluma home
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7 -- WATCH LIVE
Marin County launches database to improve transparency
South Bay slammed by storm, Los Gatos Creek takes over
Man says Oakland gunman shot at him days before standoff
Show More
Most of Santa Cruz Mountain area under flood warning
ABC7 News Weather forecast for Monday evening
Siri, Alexa, digital assistants could pose threat to personal security
President's Day becomes 'Not my president' day for Bay Area protesters
Firefighters rescue 2 people from rising Coyote Creek in San Jose
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Gunman spray paints house, car before being detained
PHOTOS: Bay Area and Lake Tahoe before and after storms
Red carpet fashion from the 2017 Grammy Awards
PHOTOS: 2016-2017 Golden State Warriors Fans
More Photos