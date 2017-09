If you were coming in to San Francisco Saturrday morning on the Bay Bridge you may have been surprised to find it closed.Caltrans imploded yet another marine foundation of the bridge's old eastern span.It happened around 10 a.m., leaving the upper deck of the bridge empty.This was the second of this fall's six scheduled implosions for the demolition of the remaining eleven marine foundations.Caltrans plans to finish the work by the second weekend of November.