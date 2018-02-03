SUPER BOWL

CHP stepping up patrols for Super Bowl, cautioning Bay Area drivers

This is a file photo of a CHP vehicle. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO --
As the Super Bowl approaches, the California Highway Patrol is stepping up enforcement for Sunday - and cautioning Bay Area residents to designate a sober driver before the game begins.

During last year's Super Bowl, one person was killed in California in an alcohol-involved collision and 41 others were injured, according to the CHP. That same day, the CHP arrested 247 people on suspicion of driving under the influence.

This year, all state highways in the Bay Area will be patrolled with a zero tolerance approach to drunk and drugged driving, the CHP said. All available Bay Area personnel, including command staff, middle managers, supervisors and officers, will be roving the highway, according to the CHP.

The law enforcement agency is asking individuals hosting Super Bowl parties to do their part by keeping impaired drivers from getting behind the wheel.

"Have a game plan ready to avoid a tragedy. Leave your car keys at home if you will be consuming alcoholic beverages, and use public transportation, a designated driver or a ride-hailing service to stay safe," Warren Stanley, acting commissioner of the CHP, said in a statement.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trafficSuper BowlCHPDUIcalifornia highway patrolhighwaysdrivingarrestdrunk drivingpartySan FranciscoOaklandSan Jose
(Copyright 2018 by Bay City News, Inc. Republication, re-transmission or reuse without the express written consent of Bay City News, Inc. Is prohibited.)
SUPER BOWL
SF widow's late husband's priceless Super Bowl collectibles stolen
Kevin Hart visits girl in Philadelphia battling brain tumor
Eagles' Jenkins does not anticipate going to White House
Some damage, arrests during post-Super Bowl celebrations
Kevin Hart tries to rush Super Bowl stage
More Super Bowl
TRAFFIC
Accident involving motorcycle and big rig cleared from Bay Bridge
DMV expanding Saturday hours starting tomorrow
Less traffic in Palo Alto? City greenlights new plan
Tonight: SFMTA to preview final plans for first phase of 38-Geary makeover
New sidewalks with history plaques arrive in Lower Haight
More Traffic
Top Stories
Memorial service for Nia Wilson held in Oakland
Office pool claims massive Mega Millions jackpot
MAPS: Interactive home damage, wildfires burning across California
Family, friends, community attend memorial for Nia Wilson
No 'definitive' motive in Vegas mass shooting that killed 58
New evacuations, Red Flag Warning issued for Mendocino Complex Fires
Almost 400 sick from McDonald's salad parasite
7 puppies rescued from uninhabited island
Show More
'Crazy Rich Asians' director grew up around dad's world-famous Los Altos restaurant
Girl who went missing from DC airport found safe in Queens, NY
Accident involving motorcycle and big rig cleared from Bay Bridge
DMV expanding Saturday hours starting tomorrow
Top intel officials stress election security during White House visit
More News