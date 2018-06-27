TRAFFIC

City unveils sister cities sign at Hallidie Plaza

Photos: Albertino M./Hoodline Tipline

By Hoodline
People passing through Hallidie Plaza who've lost their bearings just got a major assist: city officials today unveiled a new directional sign near the Powell Street cable car turnaround.

Installed yesterday by Public Works, the sign includes the names of each of San Francisco's nineteen sister city partnerships along with their approximate direction and distance.

On the display, names are ordered by official designation, with room to accommodate additional blades in the future as new relationships are established.

The display was installed at the request of interim Mayor Mark Farrell, said a DPW spokesperson.

Public Works managed the project and installed the foundation, SFMTA made and installed the signs, and the San Francisco Public Utilities Commission provided the pole.


The sign display is made possible by a partnership with the Mayor's Office of Protocol, the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency's Sign Shop, the San Francisco Host Committee and DPW. The Office of Economic and Workforce Development manages the Sister City program.

"The relationships bring people of different cultures together to celebrate and appreciate their differences and create cultural, educational, informational and trade exchanges through person-to-person diplomacy," according to a statement reads from the mayor's office .

For more than six decades, San Francisco's sister cities program has spearheaded cross-cultural exchanges that encompassed sporting events, the arts, cultural activities, government best practices initiatives and business development.
Earlier this month, in coordination with the sister city program, The San Francisco Arts Commission revealed a 25-foot-tall artwork on the waterfront called "Point of View" that offers visitors a view of Haifa, Israel.

San Francisco's sister cities include Abidjan, Cote d'Ivoire; Amman, Jordan; Assisi, Italy; Bangalore, India; Barcelona, Spain; Cork, Ireland; Haifa, Israel; Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam; Kiel, Germany; Krakow, Poland; Manila, Philippines; Osaka, Japan; Paris, France; Seoul, Korea; Shanghai, China; Sydney, Australia; Taipei, Taiwan; Thessaloniki, Greece; and Zurich, Switzerland.

Many thanks to Al M. for the tip and photos!

If you've seen something new in the neighborhood, text tips and photos to 415-200-3233, or email tips@hoodline.com. If we use your info in a story, we'll give you credit.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trafficHoodlineSan Francisco
TRAFFIC
2 in critical condition after hit-and-run accident involving pedicab in SF
Man climbs 110 Fwy sign in Los Angeles
VTA trying to speed up trains, increase ridership
Street art deal: Oakland DOT rolls out beautification program
More Traffic
Top Stories
Police: 5 dead, suspect in custody after shooting at Maryland newspaper
Officials: Man kills self as deputies try to serve warrant in brutal 1974 Stanford murder
SF wants custody of chronic homeless
PHOTOS: Shooting at Capital Gazette newspaper
Report: LeBron contacts KD about leaving Warriors
'Justice for Junior' puts focus on fighting gang violence
'Summer of Paving' project begins in Oakland
Driver arrested in SJ hit-and-run crash involving at least 6 vehicles
Show More
Street cleaners shed new light on SF homeless problem
Pawnee Fire grows to 13,700 acres, 40 percent contained
Congressman DeSaulnier: Plans for Concord immigration center officially halted
'Fire sales' at Bay Area cannabis dispensaries ahead of July 1 rule change
Bud Light offering California free beer if Mexico beats Brazil
More News