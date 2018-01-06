SFPD

Crash involving SFPD vehicles blocks traffic on Geary

This is an image of a SFPD vehicle involved in an accident on Saturday, Jan. 6, 2017 in San Francisco. (KGO-TV )

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
A car accident involving two SFPD vehicles and another car blocked traffic in San Francisco.

The crash happened on Geary between 3rd Avenue and Arguello.

It happened at about 8:30 a.m. Saturday. Police say three officers and a civilian were taken to the hospital. Their conditions are not known.

Right now there is no word on what caused the accident.

The scene was cleared and the road reopened around 2:00 p.m.

