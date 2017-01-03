Here is the damage to the Golden Gate moveable barrier. They say it will be fixed by the evening commute. pic.twitter.com/v1R4WKxkTs — Amy Hollyfield (@amyhollyfield) January 3, 2017

The Golden Gate Bridge's zipper truck is back on track after the moveable barrier was damaged before for the first real commute of 2017 Tuesday morning.Bridge officials were relieved the damaged piece of barrier didn't cause more problems. They weren't able to open a fourth lane heading south into the city after the median was possibly hit by a car. "It could have been very, very bad," Bridge District spokesperson Priya Clemens told ABC7 News.The moveable barrier has been in place for two years, and bridge officials say it hasn't caused any other problems.There are 110,000 vehicles that cross the bridge every day, and they adjust the median to meet the demands.