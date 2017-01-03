If your commute takes you over the Golden Gate Bridge into San Francisco, lanes are limited for the morning commute.The moveable median barrier has broken. There are usually four southbound traffic lanes available from Marin County into San Francisco, but now there are only three.Engineers don't know why it broke and they hope to have it fixed today. But a spokeswoman told ABC7 News said they have never dealt with this before don't know when it will be fixed.There are 110,000 vehicles that cross the bridge every day, and they adjust the median to meet the demands.