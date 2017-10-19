Alert: #NB151 struck person trespassing near 16th crossing in San Francisco. #Caltrain — Caltrain (@Caltrain) October 19, 2017

A person struck by a Caltrain commuter train this afternoon in San Francisco has been transported to a hospital, according to a Caltrain spokesman.Northbound train No. 151 hit the person near the 16th Street crossing around 2:45 p.m., Caltrain spokesman Dan Lieberman said.The train had 108 passengers onboard, and was holding in place while emergency personnel responded to the scene, but it got moving again around 3:20 p.m.Southbound train No. 254 out of San Francisco has been delayed roughly 55 minutes and train No. 156 out of San Francisco has been delayed roughly 42 minutes.Southbound train No. 258 has also been delayed roughly 12 minutes in San Francisco.Both tracks are now open for trains to travel at maximum speed.