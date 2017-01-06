TRAFFIC

Disabled BART train cleared in Oakland; major delays persist

Stalled BART train at West Oakland BART station, Oakland, California, Friday, January 6, 2017. (KGO-TV)

OAKLAND, Calif. --
BART service has resumed into San Francisco this morning after a disabled BART train was cleared from tracks at the West Oakland station but the broken train caused severe delays throughout the system this morning, BART officials said.

The train became disabled on the San Francisco-bound tracks at about 7:20 a.m., BART spokesman Jim Allison said. It was headed to San Francisco International Airport.

BART service into San Francisco was halted. It took until nearly 9 a.m. to clear the disabled train from the tracks and resume service on both tracks through the Transbay Tube, Allison said.

Allison didn't immediately know what caused the train to become disabled.
