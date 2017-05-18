TRAFFIC

Driver in custody after car hits pedestrians in New York's Times Square

EMBED </>More Videos

A man drove the wrong way up a Times Square street at lunchtime Thursday and plowed into pedestrians on the sidewalk, killing one and injuring several others, a law enforcement official said.

TIMES SQUARE, Manhattan --
One person was killed and nearly two dozen people were injured after the driver of a car drove up the sidewalk in the middle of a busy Times Square in New York City Thursday.

It happened just before noon near 44th Street and Seventh Avenue -- the heart of Times Square near Broadway. Police said the driver of a Honda drove at a high rate of speed the wrong way up the sidewalk along Seventh Avenue, plowing into pedestrians before crashing and coming to a stop.

PHOTOS: Car plows into crowd in Times Square


Officials said 22 people were hurt. One person -- an 18-year-old woman -- was pronounced dead at the scene. Her 13-year-old sister was with her at the time, and was injured in the incident.

The car appeared to catch fire after crashing into a pole, as smoke was pouring from the car.

The NYPD released a statement, saying: "It is believed to be an isolated incident, it remains under investigation." Officials added that there is no indication that this was an act of terror.

The driver, identified as 26-year-old Richard Rojas from the Bronx, was taken into police custody after the crash. He's a U.S. citizen.

City officials said Rojas has two prior driving while intoxicated arrests and other motor vehicle violations on his record.

After the crash, he allegedly attempted to flee and was held by police. Sources said he punched a police officer as they took him into custody. He is now being tested for alcohol.

VIDEO FROM THE SCENE MOMENTS AFTER THE CRASH:
EMBED More News Videos

Video shows aftermath of Times Square car crash.



Here is another photo showing the scene after the incident:


According to sources, the driver made a wrong turn north on Seventh Avenue, driving the wrong way for three blocks. He struck multiple pedestrians before crashing at West 45th Street.

Witnesses said a car appeared to go the wrong way up Broadway and plowed into a group of people.

Watch an interview with one of the witnesses:
EMBED More News Videos

Rob Nelson talks to an Eyewitness at the scene.


Here is video showing the scene:


Police have closed Broadway from West 42nd Street to West 49th Street.

NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio and Gov. Andrew Cuomo are heading to the scene.
Related Topics:
traffictraffic accidentu.s. & worldtraffic fatalitiescar crash
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
PHOTOS: 1 dead, dozens injured after car hit pedestrians in New York's Times Square
TRAFFIC
PHOTOS: 1 dead, dozens injured after car hit pedestrians in New York's Times Square
SF mayor pledges to spend $90M to re-pave torn up streets
Friends remember Alameda Co. deputy killed in crash
SJ residents warned of newly energized BART rail
More Traffic
Top Stories
PHOTOS: 1 dead, dozens injured after car hit pedestrians in New York's Times Square
Man arrested after standoff at El Sobrante home
Former Fox News CEO Roger Ailes has died
1 killed in accident involving Capitol Corridor train in Pinole
Trace amounts of pesticides found in San Francisco Bay
Chris Cornell, Soundgarden rocker, dead at 52
Abandoned building in San Jose partially collapses in fire
Show More
Trump assails 'witch hunt' after naming of special counsel
U2 breaks concert curfew in Santa Clara
SF family seeks help finding missing Uber driver
Oakland Mayor calls on residents to report potholes with new app
Durant renovates basketball courts in Oakland
More News
Top Video
Man arrested after standoff at El Sobrante home
Chris Cornell, Soundgarden rocker, dead at 52
ABC7 News Morning Digest: Thursday
1 killed in accident involving Capitol Corridor train in Pinole
More Video