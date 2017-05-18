UPDATE: NYPD says Times Square car crash "is believed to be an isolated incident, it remains under investigation." https://t.co/SKADpyxi2j pic.twitter.com/hEf1GcAhcW — ABC News (@ABC) May 18, 2017

Officials said one person was killed and nearly two dozen people were injured after a man drove up the wrong way on a street in New York's busy Times Square area on Thursday.It happened just before noon near 44th Street and Seventh Avenue -- the heart of Times Square near Broadway. Police said the driver of a Honda drove at a high rate of speed the wrong way up the sidewalk along Seventh Avenue, plowing into pedestrians before crashing and coming to a stop.Officials said 22 people were hurt. One person -- an 18-year-old woman -- was pronounced dead at the scene. Her 13-year-old sister was with her at the time, and was injured in the incident.The car appeared to catch fire after crashing into a pole, as smoke was pouring from the car.The NYPD released a statement, saying: "It is believed to be an isolated incident, it remains under investigation." Officials added that there is no indication that this was an act of terror.The driver, identified as 26-year-old Richard Rojas from the Bronx, was taken into police custody after the crash. He's a U.S. citizen.City officials said Rojas has two prior driving while intoxicated arrests and other motor vehicle violations on his record.After the crash, he allegedly attempted to flee and was held by police. Sources said he punched a police officer as they took him into custody. He is now being tested for alcohol.According to sources, the driver made a wrong turn north on Seventh Avenue, driving the wrong way for three blocks. He struck multiple pedestrians before crashing at West 45th Street.Witnesses said a car appeared to go the wrong way up Broadway and plowed into a group of people.Police have closed Broadway from West 42nd Street to West 49th Street.NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio and Gov. Andrew Cuomo are heading to the scene.