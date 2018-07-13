TRAFFIC

Driver mistakenly plows into row of parked cars in Campbell

EMBED </>More Videos

A bizarre accident in the South Bay involving a parked car and another car that plowed into it. The Campbell tweeted a photo of a vehicle wedged underneath another car. (Campbell Police/Twitter)

CAMPBELL, Calif. (KGO) --
A bizarre accident in the South Bay involving a parked car and another car that plowed into it. The Campbell tweeted a photo of a vehicle wedged underneath another car.

Campbell police and Santa Clara County firefighters both responded to the accident at the Kaiser in Campbell.

"A driver mistakenly drove into a row of parked vehicles. We are fortunate there were no injuries & #SCCFire was able to safely remove the occupants once they stabilized the vehicles," posted the The Campbell Department on its Twitter page.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
traffictraffic accidentcar accidentCampbell
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAFFIC
Report: BART board to discuss bus service to help during early bird shut down
South Bay business owners say bike lane improvement plans could be bad for business
OVER IT: Exclusive peek inside SF's 'Grand Central Station of the West'
Survey seeks input on new colors for Japantown pedestrian bridge
More Traffic
Top Stories
12 Russians accused of hacking Democrats in 2016 US election
Trump: Relations with May 'strong' after bombshell interview
United Airlines flight makes emergency landing at SFO
Detaining immigrant kids now a billion-dollar industry
At least 7 endangered black rhinos die in Kenya
FBI searching for serial bank robber in Bay Area
'Trump Baby': Diaper-wearing balloon flies over London
Target offers discount to teachers on school supplies
Show More
Sammy Hagar's El Paseo closes abruptly in Mill Valley
Fun facts about the number 13
Report: FEMA unprepared, understaffed, uninformed in facing 2017 hurricane season
Mayor London Breed, SF officials vow to ease pain of housing prices
Surveillance video shows George Clooney's scooter crash in Italy
More News