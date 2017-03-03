TRAFFIC

Caltrans surveys damage to 101 overpass in Palo Alto after dump truck crash

Caltrans workers are seen durveying a damaged overpass in Palo Alto, Calif. on Friday March 3, 2017. (KGO-TV)

by Kate Larsen
PALO ALTO, Calif. (KGO) --
Engineers are assessing the damage on Highway 101 Friday after a dump truck hit a freeway overpass overnight.

Lanes were still closed on Southbound 101 at Embarcadero Road Friday evening.

A dump truck with its bed still up hit the overpass just before 11 p.m. Thursday night. "There's a 27-foot crack in the overcrossing from the collision. We just want to make sure it's safe to drive on and under," California Highway Patrol Officer Christopher Benavidez told ABC7.

The driver of the truck was transported to a hospital with minor injuries. The truck was towed along with the bed that was torn off.

Two southbound lanes of 101 were closed, and one lane of the overpass on Embarcadero Road was also closed.

Caltrans sent a structural engineer from Sacramento who arrived around 10 a.m. to take a look at the damage. Now that some of the debris from the damage has been cleared the integrity of the overpass will be evaluated.

