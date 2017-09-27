EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=2460510" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Traffic is stopped on I-80 in Emeryville after a police standoff. Here's a look from Sky7 of the backup.

Officials said all eastbound lanes on I-80 in Emeryville have reopened Wednesday morning after a standoff between police and a suspect in an SUV. It is unclear at this time when westbound lanes will reopen.The standoff ended with an exchange of gunfire on westbound I-80. Witnesses told ABC7 News they heard a "bunch of gun shots."Richmond police were pursuing an SUV on westbound I-80 around 9 a.m. when the CHP successfully used a spike strip on the vehicle at University Avenue, according to the CHP.The SUV struck a concrete barrier and came to a stop west of Powell Street, where Richmond police engaged in a standoff with the driverand CHP officers provided traffic control for public safety.At least 12 police cruisers surrounded the SUV, shutting traffic for miles in all directions for at least two hours.At some point, the suspect and officers at the scene exchanged gunfire, but information about any injuries that may have occurred were not immediately available, according to Richmond police Lt. Felix Tan.The chase originated in Fairfield and Richmond police got involved when it passed through their jurisdiction, Tan said.Drivers have been advised to expect delays and use alternative routes. Further information was not immediately available.