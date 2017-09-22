TRAFFIC

'Eat Drink Los Gatos' event aims to bring people back to downtown

Patrons enjoy beverages at a Los Gatos business on Friday, Sept. 22, 2017. (KGO-TV)

By
LOS GATOS, Calif. (KGO) --
Los Gatos is trying to drum up business with an expanded fall food and wine festival this weekend.

RELATED: Los Gatos residents frustrated over drivers seeking shortcuts

The South Bay town used to be a go-to location for eating and shopping with its inviting downtown area.

But, the Chamber of Commerce says businesses are hurting and it blames the traffic backup on Highway 17 and people taking shortcuts to get to the beach in Santa Cruz.

Traffic apps like Waze and Google Maps are adding to the congestion.

"I don't think people who run those companies know the damage that it's doing to small towns like ours and how they are causing people to get off the highway and almost spill out into our neighborhoods," said Catherine Somers of the Los Gatos Chamber of Commerce.

Eat Drink Los Gatos kicks off at 1 pm Saturday.

There will be a wine walk, beer tasting, local restaurants with booths on the street and three bands to entertain the anticipated crowd.

Click here for more information on the event, and to buy tickets.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
trafficwazeappappssmartphonestechnologyfoodwinealcoholbay area eventswhere you livedrivingLos Gatos
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Los Gatos residents frustrated over drivers seeking shortcuts
TRAFFIC
VTA holds workshop on San Jose BART extension plan
Report: Bay Area freeway congestion hits new record
3 dead, 15 hurt when MTA bus, charter bus collide in Queens
Caltrans implodes old Bay Bridge foundation
More Traffic
Top Stories
VIDEO: Behind-the-scenes look at Warriors Media Day 2017
PHOTOS: Warriors Media Day 2017
Bernie Sanders rallies for healthcare in San Francisco
Well-known SF businessman Constantin 'Gus' Vardakastanis killed in hit-and-run
Serial tech entrepreneur launches Santa Cruz dog food company 'YaDoggie'
Government officials say 21 states targeted by hackers during 2016 election
Prosecutors: Texas lawmaker spent $51K on online psychic
VIDEO: Find out what Warriors stars had to say on Media Day
Show More
Cal says 'Free Speech Week' will cost a million dollars
Preliminary-magnitude 5.7 earthquake strikes off Northern California coast
Ann Coulter says she won't attend Berkeley free speech event
'Berkeley Free Speech' organizers file civil rights complaint against Cal
VTA holds workshop on San Jose BART extension plan
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Hurricane Maria pummels the Caribbean
PHOTOS: Powerful earthquake jolts central Mexico
2017 Emmys Red Carpet
PHOTOS: Celebs at Hand in Hand hurricane fundraiser
More Photos