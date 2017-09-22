'Eat Drink Los Gatos' event aims to bring people back to downtown

Los Gatos is trying to drum up business with an expanded fall food and wine festival this weekend.The South Bay town used to be a go-to location for eating and shopping with its inviting downtown area.But, the Chamber of Commerce says businesses are hurting and it blames the traffic backup on Highway 17 and people taking shortcuts to get to the beach in Santa Cruz.Traffic apps like Waze and Google Maps are adding to the congestion."I don't think people who run those companies know the damage that it's doing to small towns like ours and how they are causing people to get off the highway and almost spill out into our neighborhoods," said Catherine Somers of the Los Gatos Chamber of Commerce.Eat Drink Los Gatos kicks off at 1 pm Saturday.There will be a wine walk, beer tasting, local restaurants with booths on the street and three bands to entertain the anticipated crowd.