Fatal crash blocks 2 lanes of NB Hwy 101 in Santa Rosa

Two lanes are blocked on northbound U.S. Highway 101 just south of state Highway 12 in Santa Rosa this morning due to a fatal collision, according to California Highway Patrol officials.The collision was first reported at 3:35 a.m. and at least one person has died, CHP officials said.A Sig-alert was issued at 3:46 a.m. because two northbound lanes on Highway 101 are blocked. The connector from northbound Highway 101 to Highway 12 is also blocked, CHP officials said.Motorists can expect delays, CHP officials said.