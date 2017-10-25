Fatal crash blocks 2 lanes of NB Hwy 101 in Santa Rosa

SANTA ROSA, Calif. --Two lanes are blocked on northbound U.S. Highway 101 just south of state Highway 12 in Santa Rosa this morning due to a fatal collision, according to California Highway Patrol officials.
The collision was first reported at 3:35 a.m. and at least one person has died, CHP officials said.
A Sig-alert was issued at 3:46 a.m. because two northbound lanes on Highway 101 are blocked. The connector from northbound Highway 101 to Highway 12 is also blocked, CHP officials said.
Motorists can expect delays, CHP officials said.