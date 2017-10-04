Fatal crash blocks westbound Highway 4 lanes in Pittsburg

PITTSBURG, Calif. --Ambulances are responding to a fatal crash that has shut down multiple lanes of westbound state Highway 4 in Pittsburg this morning, according to the California Highway Patrol and the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District.
The collision was reported at 8:02 a.m. on westbound Highway 4 in the area of Harbor Street, CHP officials said.
Contra Costa County fire officials wrote on Twitter that one person died and five others were injured in the crash, which involved five
vehicles.
A Sig-alert was issued at 8:14 a.m. because lanes of the highway are blocked, according to the CHP.
More information about the crash was not immediately available.
