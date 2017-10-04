TRAFFIC

Fatal crash blocks westbound Highway 4 lanes in Pittsburg

PITTSBURG, Calif. --
Ambulances are responding to a fatal crash that has shut down multiple lanes of westbound state Highway 4 in Pittsburg this morning, according to the California Highway Patrol and the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District.

The collision was reported at 8:02 a.m. on westbound Highway 4 in the area of Harbor Street, CHP officials said.

Contra Costa County fire officials wrote on Twitter that one person died and five others were injured in the crash, which involved five
vehicles.

A Sig-alert was issued at 8:14 a.m. because lanes of the highway are blocked, according to the CHP.

More information about the crash was not immediately available.

Click here to take a look at our live traffic maps.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
trafficHighway 4traffic accidenttraffic fatalitiesPittsburg
(Copyright 2017 by Bay City News, Inc. Republication, re-transmission or reuse without the express written consent of Bay City News, Inc. Is prohibited.)
Load Comments
TRAFFIC
I-880 briefly shut down in San Lorenzo due to police activity
Fleet Week, Oracle Open World could make driving in SF painful
Fed up residents ask SF for help with scarce parking options
7 On Your Side helps driver with FasTrak toll tag problem
More Traffic
Top Stories
Trump to visit Las Vegas, meet with survivors
Las Vegas gunman's girlfriend returns to US for questioning
Who is mass shooting person-of-interest Marilou Danley?
Vegas shooter may have tried to get room overlooking another concert
Las Vegas police bodycam footage shows officers' response amid gunfire
Republican leaders say no action on gun legislation
Sisters: Marilou Danley was sent away by Vegas shooter
'American Idol' auditions come to Oakland
Show More
Couple born in same hospital, on same day get married
Former President Obama surprises Michelle with video on 25th anniversary
Thousands of eligible DACA recipients have not renewed applications
Trauma of Las Vegas shooting setting in for victims
Novato vigil held for wife, mother killed in Las Vegas massacre
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Dozens killed in Las Vegas mass shooting
PHOTOS: Hugh Hefner through the years
PHOTOS: Large brush fire burns in Oakland Hills
PHOTOS: NFL players kneel during national anthem
More Photos