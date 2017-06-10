TRAFFIC

Fatal motorcycle crash causes huge backup on I-580 in Livermore

LIVERMORE, Calif. --
A fatal motorcycle collision in Livermore on eastbound Interstate Highway 580 Saturday afternoon caused a major traffic backup, according to the California Highway Patrol.

At 3:07, the CHP reported that possibly two motorcycles were involved in a collision with another vehicle west of Greenville Road.

The collision resulted in at least one death, a Sig-alert and the closure of three of the highway's five lanes.

The crash initially caused three lanes of the highway to close, but they reopened just before 6 p.m.

No additional details were immediately available.
