A 25-acre grass fire that was sparked by a car on the side of state Highway 24 in Orinda this afternoon has been 75 percent contained, according to Cal Fire.The car fire was initially reported at 12:57 p.m. involving a sedan that had engine problems on the right-hand shoulder of westbound Highway 24 near the Wilder Road on-ramp. The flames then spread to the nearby grass and hillside, CHP Officer Brandon Correia said.Cal Fire officials said on Twitter shortly after 3 p.m. that the blaze's "forward progress has been stopped" by fire crews.The response to the fire initially shut down three right westbound lanes of Highway 24. By 5 p.m., the closure was down to two lanes. There was no estimate for when the other lanes will reopen.No injuries have been reported in connection with the fire, he said.