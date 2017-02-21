TRAFFIC

Flooding closes Northbound 101 in Morgan Hill until Wednesday night

MORGAN HILL, Calif. (KGO) --
Northbound Highway 101 in Morgan Hill will be closed until Wednesday night at 11 p.m. due to flooding issues as Caltrans works to correct the issue.

RELATED: Live traffic maps

The closure begins at Cochrane Road and the CHP is advising drivers to use Monterey Road to avoid closures. They anticipate the closure to continue until at least 11 p.m. Wednesday evening.
Officials say traffic will be heavy all around Morgan Hill due to the detours.
