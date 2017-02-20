Live Broadcast
Flooding triggers closure of NB Hwy 101 lanes in Redwood City
KGO
By Lonni Rivera
Monday, February 20, 2017 05:56AM
REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (KGO) --
A multi-vehicle accident triggered by flooding has closed all northbound Highway 101 lanes in Redwood City at Whipple Avenue.
Stay with ABC7 News on-air and online for the latest developments.
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
