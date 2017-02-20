TRAFFIC

Flooding triggers closure of NB Hwy 101 lanes in Redwood City

By Lonni Rivera
REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (KGO) --
A multi-vehicle accident triggered by flooding has closed all northbound Highway 101 lanes in Redwood City at Whipple Avenue.

