SONOMA, Calif. (KGO) --It's been nearly six decades since the North Bay has seen regular passenger train service, but that all ends Friday as the long-awaited SMART train finally gets rolling on its regular schedule.
ABC7 News found out that there was confusion Friday because some commuters thought trains would start running in the morning, but that was not the case. The ribbon cutting celebration was held at 9 a.m. and trains are expected to start running at 12:49 p.m., with the first one launching from the Santa Rosa Airport.
A shiny new train in the North Bay is getting quite a party this morning! Smart train is finally ready to go. pic.twitter.com/n4j1quy9h5— Amy Hollyfield (@amyhollyfield) August 25, 2017
The SMART trains were supposed to start running last Fall, but a problem with the diesel engine caused a delay. This 43-mile long line stretches from San Rafael to the Santa Rosa Airport.
ABC7 News met a commuter who lives in Santa Rosa, and works at Marin General, so he was so ready for the train that he showed up Friday morning to catch a ride. "It says trains are going to be running August 25 and the schedule says 5:30 a.m., but I have got to go," he said.
All rides will be free Friday and will be half price all next week.
A larkspur extension is expected to open next year.