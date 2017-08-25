TRAFFIC

Free rides offered on North Bay's SMART trains for opening day

EMBED </>More Videos

It's been nearly six decades since the North Bay has seen regular passenger train service, but that all ends Friday as the long-awaited SMART train finally gets rolling on its regular schedule. (KGO-TV)

By
SONOMA, Calif. (KGO) --
It's been nearly six decades since the North Bay has seen regular passenger train service, but that all ends Friday as the long-awaited SMART train finally gets rolling on its regular schedule.

VIDEO: 7 things to know before catching a ride on SMART train

ABC7 News found out that there was confusion Friday because some commuters thought trains would start running in the morning, but that was not the case. The ribbon cutting celebration was held at 9 a.m. and trains are expected to start running at 12:49 p.m., with the first one launching from the Santa Rosa Airport.


The SMART trains were supposed to start running last Fall, but a problem with the diesel engine caused a delay. This 43-mile long line stretches from San Rafael to the Santa Rosa Airport.

ABC7 News met a commuter who lives in Santa Rosa, and works at Marin General, so he was so ready for the train that he showed up Friday morning to catch a ride. "It says trains are going to be running August 25 and the schedule says 5:30 a.m., but I have got to go," he said.

All rides will be free Friday and will be half price all next week.

A larkspur extension is expected to open next year.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
traffictransportationtrainscommutingMarinSonomaLarkspur
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
VIDEO: 7 things to know before catching a ride on SMART train
Smart train service begins Friday in the North Bay
Long-awaited SMART Train service to begin in North Bay Aug. 25
North Bay residents, business owners face reality of SMART train delays
SMART train testing begins in North Bay
Free rides on SMART train as they test Sonoma-Marin service
Upcoming storm not expected to delay SMART train testing
Transit officials considering ban on talking on cellphones on new SMART trains
TRAFFIC
Planned weekend political rallies to alter transit in SF
Person killed by train at Bay Fair BART station
Smart train service begins Friday in the North Bay
VIDEO: 7 things to know before catching a ride on SMART train
More Traffic
Top Stories
Political rallies to alter weekend transit schedules in SF
Hurricane to bring 'large-scale' damage; FEMA chief 'afraid' residents won't leave
NASA releases footage of Harvey from space
Texas prepares as Harvey strengthens to Category 2 storm
FULL LIST: Rallies and demonstrations planned for SF, Berkeley
VIDEO: The group behind Saturday's lightning-rod rally in SF
17 things teachers wish they could tell parents
Driver dangles noose from truck in San Leandro
Show More
Texas braces for 'catastrophic flooding' as Hurricane Harvey starts lashing coast
Videos show high school cheerleaders forced into splits
Arizona senator responds to Trump, calls plan to build border wall 'out there'
High fives bring smiles to people in Chicago, across U.S.
How the Powerball jackpot winner chose her numbers
More News
Top Video
ABC7 News Morning Digest: Friday
Planned weekend political rallies to alter transit in SF
17 things teachers wish they could tell parents
NASA releases footage of Harvey from space
More Video