Golden Gate ferry service begins Tiburon-San Francisco route

TIBURON, Calif. (KGO) --
A change started this morning for ferry commuters heading to or from Tiburon. The Blue and Gold Fleet says it was just getting too expensive, so Golden Gate Ferry is taking over.

Blue and Gold fleet decided it was too expensive to operate and was threatening to reduce service, so commuters are very relieved this morning to still have a ferry. There will be a few changes; the schedule is a bit different, so is the method of payment.

"Can also now use Clipper Card, which is a first for folks who are traveling between Tiburon and San Francisco. We'll accept Blue and Gold Fleet tickets for the first few weeks of this transition. But we are really encouraging our passengers to move over to Clipper," said Priya David Clemens, Golden Gate Bridge District.

The Golden Gate Bridge District decided to take over the service because it is in line with their mission to reduce traffic on Hwy 101 and on the Golden Gate Bridge. Officials say their buses and ferries reduces traffic by 20 percent.

Commuters say they are happy to help cut back on the number of cars by taking this nice ride across the bay.
