Highway 101 in Gilroy shut down due to flooding at Monterey Road

San Francisco
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
North Bay
KGO
Sunday, January 08, 2017 09:29PM
GILROY, Calif. (KGO) --
Both directions of Highway 101 in Gilroy have been shut due to flooding at Monterey Road.
Watch ABC7 News at 11 p.m. for more on this developing story.
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
