Caltrans putting up tarp to keep debris from falling on cars. They hope to open Lane1 by 7pm, will have to be closed again later for repairs pic.twitter.com/8wURykM5bv — Kate Larsen (@KateABC7) March 4, 2017

All lanes of Highway 101 reopened Friday night after a dump truck crashed into an overpass causing damage.A dump truck with its bed still up hit the overpass just before 11 p.m. Thursday night. "There's a 27-foot crack in the overcrossing from the collision. We just want to make sure it's safe to drive on and under," California Highway Patrol Officer Christopher Benavidez told ABC7.The driver of the truck was transported to a hospital with minor injuries. The truck was towed along with the bed that was torn off.Two southbound lanes of 101, and one lane of the overpass on Embarcadero Road were closed for much of Friday.Caltrans sent a structural engineer from Sacramento who arrived around 10 a.m. to take a look at the damage. After some of the debris from the damage had been cleared, the integrity of the overpass had to be evaluated.