Hwy 92 lanes reopened in San Mateo after semi versus truck accident

Highway 92 in San Mateo has been reopened after a semi versus truck accident caused massive delays. (KGO-TV)

SAN MATEO, Calif. (KGO) --
A crash involving a big rig and pickup truck on Highway 92 this morning created a huge delay for drivers travelling between San Mateo and Half Moon Bay. In fact, cars were parked for more than an hour as crews tried to clean up the mess.

The CHP says at about 4:45 a.m., a pickup truck crashed into a big rig. Both vehicles ended up off the road and into some brush and trees.

The clean-up took hours.

"I turned off the car a while ago. I haven't moved," said Foster City resident Hugo Godinez.

"I'm heading to work but my boss already knows I'm going to be late," said San Jose resident Carl Malolot.

The CHP opened up both lanes at about 7:15 a.m. and cars finally went from park to drive.

Officers say the drivers had minor injuries.

