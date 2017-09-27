TRAFFIC

Both sides of I-80 shut down in Emeryville after police chase, standoff

Both sides of I-80 in Emeryville are shutdown due to a standoff between police and a suspect Wednesday. (KGO-TV)

EMERYVILLE, Calif. (KGO) --
A standoff between officers and a suspect in a SUV prompted officials to shut down both sides of I-80 in Emeryville Wednesday morning.

As of 10:45 a.m., police told ABC7 News the standoff was over.

Traffic is stopped on I-80 in Emeryville after a police standoff. Here's a look from Sky7 of the backup.


Witnesses told ABC7 News they heard a "bunch of gun shots" during the standoff.

At least 12 police cruisers surrounded the SUV in a lane of I-80, shutting traffic for miles in all directions.

California Highway Patrol Officer Matthew Hamer said the SUV was pursued by officers with the Richmond Police Department and that highway patrol officers used a spiked mat to pierce the tires of the vehicle.

Hamer did not say why police started to chase the SUV or what caused the standoff.

Officials are warning drivers to avoid the area.
The Associated Press contributed to this story.
