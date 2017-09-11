Injury accident shuts northbound lanes of U.S. 101 in Mountain View

All northbound lanes of Highway 101 were shut down due to an injury accident near Moffett Field in Mountain View Monday evening.
The accident involved an overturned SUV and at least two other vehicles.
At least one person was injured and taken away by ambulance.
No further details were immediately available.
