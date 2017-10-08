Interstate 880 in Oakland reopens after police activity closure

This is an image of an OPD highway closure on I-880 near 23rd Ave. on Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017.

I-880SB shutdown at 16th due to earlier police activity. Expected to be re-opened by 8:30am pic.twitter.com/JwFhdziFDu — CHP Oakland (@CHPoakland) October 8, 2017

Police activity shut down parts of Interstate 880 in Oakland Sunday morning, the interstate has since been reopened.Both directions of I-880 at 23rd Avenue were shut down just after 6:00 a.m.Police say a Sig-Alert was issued, due to police activity, but police would not say more.The Interstate was back open by 8:30 a.m. Sunday.