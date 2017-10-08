TRAFFIC

Interstate 880 in Oakland reopens after police activity closure

This is an undated image of Oakland Police Department headquarters. (KGO-TV )

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
Police activity shut down parts of Interstate 880 in Oakland Sunday morning, the interstate has since been reopened.

Both directions of I-880 at 23rd Avenue were shut down just after 6:00 a.m.

LIVE: ABC7 News Traffic Maps

Police say a Sig-Alert was issued, due to police activity, but police would not say more.

This is an image of an OPD highway closure on I-880 near 23rd Ave. on Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017.


The Interstate was back open by 8:30 a.m. Sunday.
