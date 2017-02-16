Live Broadcast
WATCH NOW
GO
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
San Francisco
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
North Bay
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
San Francisco
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
North Bay
Categories
7 On Your Side
Distraction
U.S. & World
California
Business
Technology
I-Team
Assignment 7
Politics
Sports
Entertainment
Health
Station Info
About ABC7
Meet the News Team
Our Community
Contests, Promotions & Rules
Jobs & Internships
uReport: Your Photos & Videos
Shows
ABC7 Live Newscasts
Beyond The Headlines with Cheryl Jennings
ABC7 Specials
TV Listings
Bay Area LIFE
Live Well Network/Laff TV
Bay Area Life; Sundays at 6:30 p.m. on ABC7
Follow Us
BREAKING NEWS
Jackknifed big rig blocks 2 lanes of NB I-880 in Oakland
Full Story
Email
share
share
tweet
email
BREAKING NEWS
ABC7 Morning News -- WATCH LIVE HERE
Full Story
Email
BREAKING NEWS
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7 -- WATCH LIVE
Full Story
Email
share
share
tweet
email
WEATHER ALERT
Winter Storm Watch
Full Story
WEATHER ALERT
Winter Weather Advisory
Full Story
TRAFFIC
Jackknifed big rig blocks 2 lanes of NB I-880 in Oakland
Email
share
share
tweet
email
KGO
Thursday, February 16, 2017 05:30AM
Sig Alert issued for jackknifed big rig crash on NB 880 at 5th Ave. Two right lanes blocked and two left lanes open. The CHP says big rigs can use 580 for alternate route
Related Topics:
traffic
Email
share
share
tweet
email
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Please enable JavaScript to view comments.
TRAFFIC
Police expand search for robbery suspect to Oakland
Report: BART staffing empty Warm Springs station in Fremont
Spectators discouraged near Hwy 35 washout in Los Gatos
ACE Train service canceled due to storm damage
More Traffic
Top Stories
Bay Area businesses close for 'Day Without Immigrants' protest
Officials say SoMa construction issue stemmed from hydraulic strut failure
Highway 37 reopening date postponed, frustration mounts
NASA website lets public search for undiscovered worlds
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7 -- WATCH LIVE
Hundreds of employees evacuated during SoMa construction trouble
Howard Street reopens after building concerns in SoMa
Show More
San Francisco bay debris impacts sea lions, boats, swimmers
San Mateo cyber security firm uncovers malware on medical devices
7 on Your Side: Apple, Verizon top 'on hold' complaints list
Camanche Dam and Reservoir pass inspection
Some Oroville residents refuse to return home
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Bay Area and Lake Tahoe before and after storms
Red carpet fashion from the 2017 Grammy Awards
PHOTOS: 2016-2017 Golden State Warriors Fans
PHOTOS: Michael Finney answers consumer questions in Daly City
More Photos
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
San Francisco
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
North Bay
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
San Francisco
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
North Bay
Categories
7 On Your Side
Distraction
U.S. & World
California
Business
Technology
I-Team
Assignment 7
Politics
Sports
Entertainment
Health
Station Info
About ABC7
Meet the News Team
Our Community
Contests, Promotions & Rules
Jobs & Internships
uReport: Your Photos & Videos
Shows
ABC7 Live Newscasts
Beyond The Headlines with Cheryl Jennings
ABC7 Specials
TV Listings
Bay Area LIFE
Live Well Network/Laff TV
Bay Area Life; Sundays at 6:30 p.m. on ABC7
Follow Us
GO
Follow Us
Privacy Policy
Children's Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Interest-Based Ads
Public Inspection File
Copyright © 2017 ABC Inc., KGO-TV San Francisco