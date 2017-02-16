TRAFFIC

Jackknifed big rig blocks 2 lanes of NB I-880 in Oakland

Sig Alert issued for jackknifed big rig crash on NB 880 at 5th Ave. Two right lanes blocked and two left lanes open. The CHP says big rigs can use 580 for alternate route
Related Topics:
traffic
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
TRAFFIC
Police expand search for robbery suspect to Oakland
Report: BART staffing empty Warm Springs station in Fremont
Spectators discouraged near Hwy 35 washout in Los Gatos
ACE Train service canceled due to storm damage
More Traffic
Top Stories
Bay Area businesses close for 'Day Without Immigrants' protest
Officials say SoMa construction issue stemmed from hydraulic strut failure
Highway 37 reopening date postponed, frustration mounts
NASA website lets public search for undiscovered worlds
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7 -- WATCH LIVE
Hundreds of employees evacuated during SoMa construction trouble
Howard Street reopens after building concerns in SoMa
Show More
San Francisco bay debris impacts sea lions, boats, swimmers
San Mateo cyber security firm uncovers malware on medical devices
7 on Your Side: Apple, Verizon top 'on hold' complaints list
Camanche Dam and Reservoir pass inspection
Some Oroville residents refuse to return home
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Bay Area and Lake Tahoe before and after storms
Red carpet fashion from the 2017 Grammy Awards
PHOTOS: 2016-2017 Golden State Warriors Fans
PHOTOS: Michael Finney answers consumer questions in Daly City
More Photos