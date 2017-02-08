TRAFFIC

Emergency pothole repairs triggers massive backup on WB I-580 in Livermore

LIVERMORE, Calif. (KGO) --
Crews are still working on a huge pothole on westbound Interstate 580 that strangled the Wednesday morning commute. It also damaged more than a dozen cars. Officials expect repairs on the pothole to continue until 3 p.m.

Ray Louie hit the pothole at 60 miles per hour and it immediately sidelined him.



"It was bad, it was a big bump. Luckily, I didn't lose control of my car," said Louie.

He wasn't alone. CHP officers say at least 15 other cars sat disabled on the shoulder of 580 - all suffering flat tires from the monster pothole.

Demand was so high for tow trucks, that Louie had to wait more than five hours for one.

"Just a little frustrated, but that's part of driving," said Louie.

While he sat and waited for help, thousands of others sat in traffic, backed up for hours and two lanes were closed.

One man says his 18 mile long trip took three times longer than usual.

"From Tracy to right here, it took 3 hours. Oh yeah, it was bad traffic," he said.

"You are stuck in traffic, you can't move. You can't get anywhere I should have started at 6:30 and here it is already after 8:00," said one driver.

Caltrans says 580 takes a beating from the 20,000 vehicles that use it everyday and all the rain is causing the already weakened road to just crumble.

Crews did take advantage of last week's dry weather and did some repair work.

This is in the same area where emergency pothole repairs brought the commute to a standstill two weeks ago.

