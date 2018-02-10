CALTRANS

MacArthur Maze lane closures could impact weekend traffic

This undated image shows traffic in the Bay Area. (KGO-TV)

EMERYVILLE, Calif. (KGO) --
The passing lane on westbound Interstate Highway 580 to westbound Highway 80 in the MacArthur Maze will be closed until noon Saturday so crews can do surveying work, Caltrans said.

Different lanes will be closed in the MacArthur Maze on Saturdays and Sundays for the next two weekends so the surveying work can be done, according to Caltrans.

The closures will start at 6 a.m. and last until noon.

Before you head out to your car, be sure to check out the ABC7 traffic maps for real-time information to help you navigate through traffic jams.

Saturday and Sunday, the far left lane on westbound Interstate 580 to westbound Interstate 80 in the MacArthur Maze will be closed from 6 a.m. to noon, Caltrans said.

On Saturday, Feb. 17, the second-from-left lane on westbound Interstate 80 to southbound Interstate 880 in the maze will be closed from 6 a.m. to noon, according to Caltrans.

The survey work is part of an upcoming project that will raise the vertical clearances in the maze to the current standard of 16.5 feet, Caltrans said.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
traffictraffic delayconstructioncaltransdrivingEmeryvilleOaklandBerkeley
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CALTRANS
Hwy 1 near Big Sur reopens 14 months after massive landslide
Woman killed in crash after tree falls on I-680 in Danville
Report: Caltrans desperate to fill 2,000 new jobs
Caltrans cleaning San Jose homeless encampment site
More caltrans
TRAFFIC
Accident involving motorcycle and big rig cleared from Bay Bridge
DMV expanding Saturday hours starting tomorrow
Less traffic in Palo Alto? City greenlights new plan
Tonight: SFMTA to preview final plans for first phase of 38-Geary makeover
New sidewalks with history plaques arrive in Lower Haight
More Traffic
Top Stories
Memorial service for Nia Wilson held in Oakland
Office pool claims massive Mega Millions jackpot
MAPS: Interactive home damage, wildfires burning across California
Family, friends, community attend memorial for Nia Wilson
No 'definitive' motive in Vegas mass shooting that killed 58
New evacuations, Red Flag Warning issued for Mendocino Complex Fires
Almost 400 sick from McDonald's salad parasite
7 puppies rescued from uninhabited island
Show More
'Crazy Rich Asians' director grew up around dad's world-famous Los Altos restaurant
Girl who went missing from DC airport found safe in Queens, NY
Accident involving motorcycle and big rig cleared from Bay Bridge
DMV expanding Saturday hours starting tomorrow
Top intel officials stress election security during White House visit
More News