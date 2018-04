Motorcycle accident cleared from WB lanes of Bay Bridge

MC rider headed to ambulance. WB Bay Br incline. Tow on scene. CLearing/ MAJOR delays @abc7newsbayarea pic.twitter.com/OeTMdAiRmb — SueHallTraffic (@SueHallTraffic) April 9, 2018

Major delays at the Bay Br. MC rider down incline section. 3 lanes blocked. Take @SFBART. Earlier ACC SM Br still jammed WB 92 @abc7newsbayarea pic.twitter.com/jXhdfqWVvs — SueHallTraffic (@SueHallTraffic) April 9, 2018

An injury accident involving a motorcycle has been cleared from the Bay Bridge.The accident blocked three westbound lanes and traffic is backed up well into the Maze. Commuters are advised to take BART.There is no word yet on the condition of the motorcyclist.