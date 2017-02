Caltrans is working to clear a mudslide that blocked I-80 in both directions east of Baxter, between Colfax and SR-20 Friday. There is no estimated time of reopening.Westbound traffic being held at Truckee and eastbound at Colfax.All truck traffic is being turned but cars are allowed to take a detour along SR-20 through Nevada City to SR-49 to Auburn.There are no access roads between Baxter and Cisco Grove. CHP Gold Run says those using GPS to attempt to get around on Culberson or Kearsarge Mill will only get stuck.