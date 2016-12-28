Multi-vehicle accident cleared from SB I-280 in San Jose

Engine is in middle of SB280 in San Jose about 30 feet away from car. CHP says wrong way driver caused crash. 2 people taken to hospital. pic.twitter.com/JHkbzuijSL — Matt Keller (@MattKellerABC7) December 28, 2016

SB280 completely blocked at Bird Ave/87 in San Jose. 3 vehicles involved. 1 overturned. Rescue taking place now. pic.twitter.com/JG8wQeSM8F — Matt Keller (@MattKellerABC7) December 28, 2016

Picture of SB 280 in both directions at Bird Avenue in San Jose. Avoid area if you can. Cars parked on 280 waiting for it to reopen. pic.twitter.com/6zXlUjUVEE — Matt Keller (@MattKellerABC7) December 28, 2016

All lanes are now open following an early morning multi-vehicle collision on Interstate Highway 280 south of Bird Avenue in San Jose today, according to the CHP.At about 3:30 a.m., CHP officers responded to a report of a vehicle that had crashed and ended up on its roof.Shortly after that, additional vehicles were reported to be involved in the major-injury collision that scattered wreckage across all the southbound lanes, which were closed to traffic at about 3:45 a.m.At 4:23 a.m., the far right lane was opened and by about 5:40 a.m. all lanes were opened to traffic, according to the CHP.