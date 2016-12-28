TRAFFIC

Multi-vehicle accident cleared from SB I-280 in San Jose

Accident blocks several lanes of I-280 in San Jose, California, Wednesday, December 28, 2016. (KGO-TV)

SAN JOSE --
All lanes are now open following an early morning multi-vehicle collision on Interstate Highway 280 south of Bird Avenue in San Jose today, according to the CHP.

At about 3:30 a.m., CHP officers responded to a report of a vehicle that had crashed and ended up on its roof.

Shortly after that, additional vehicles were reported to be involved in the major-injury collision that scattered wreckage across all the southbound lanes, which were closed to traffic at about 3:45 a.m.

At 4:23 a.m., the far right lane was opened and by about 5:40 a.m. all lanes were opened to traffic, according to the CHP.

