A traffic collision on westbound Interstate Highway 580 at Lakeshore Avenue in Oakland temporarily blocked two lanes, according to the California Highway Patrol.The collision was reported around 4:20 a.m. and involved at least four vehicles, CHP officials said. A Sig-alert was issued at 4:51 a.m. because all lanes were blocked.As of 5:24 a.m., two lanes have reopened and two remain closed.CHP officials said there is at least one minor injury.