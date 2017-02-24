TRAFFIC

Muni improvements roll out Saturday; feedback sought on signals

Muni lights (SFMTA)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Muni wants public feedback on a new type of train signal. The new lights are located on Third Street, at 23rd and at King. They flash when a train approaches the intersection. Their purpose is to warn drivers and stop illegal left turns. To weigh-in, go to the Muni survey.
Muni officials also plan to roll important service adjustments starting tomorrow. Based on feedback, the agency is increasing service on popular routes, adding bigger buses, and making stop and schedule adjustments to make service faster, roomier, and more reliable.
Related Topics:
trafficmunimass transitcommutingSan Francisco
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
TRAFFIC
BART considers service cuts and raising fares
PREVIEW: A look inside the Transbay Transit Center
Flooding closes Northbound 101 in Morgan Hill until Wednesday night
BART recovering from major delays due to disabled train
More Traffic
Top Stories
BART considers service cuts and raising fares
Hercules doctor leaps into action, saves Lyft driver's life
Toxic, difficult flood cleanup begins for San Jose families
Father offers $50K reward after son killed playing Pokemon Go
Flood evacuations reduced in San Jose, major damage remains
Alameda County Officials mourn deputy killed in jail bus accident
Curry flurry: MVP's huge third quarter propels Warriors
Show More
Santa Clara Co. asks federal judge to stop Trump's sanctuary city order
Santa Cruz Police Chief slams Homeland Security after immigration raids
Nancy Pelosi meets with immigration advocates
Bay Area Mountain Lions become reluctant celebrities
Alameda Co. Sheriff's Dept. confirms death of Deputy Sheriff hit by bus
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Flood waters rip through San Jose causing damage, evacuations
PHOTOS: Gunman spray paints house, car before being detained
PHOTOS: Bay Area and Lake Tahoe before and after storms
Red carpet fashion from the 2017 Grammy Awards
More Photos