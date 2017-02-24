Muni improvements roll out Saturday; feedback sought on signals

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --Muni wants public feedback on a new type of train signal. The new lights are located on Third Street, at 23rd and at King. They flash when a train approaches the intersection. Their purpose is to warn drivers and stop illegal left turns. To weigh-in, go to the Muni survey.
Muni officials also plan to roll important service adjustments starting tomorrow. Based on feedback, the agency is increasing service on popular routes, adding bigger buses, and making stop and schedule adjustments to make service faster, roomier, and more reliable.