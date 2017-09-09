MUNI

San Francisco's Muni shows off historic streetcars, buses

San Francisco's transit agency showed off some of its museums in motion Saturday. (KGO)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
San Francisco's transit agency showed off some of its museums in motion Saturday.

Several historic streetcars and buses will return to the streets tomorrow, to finish off Muni Heritage Weekend.

America's first publicly-owned streetcar, Muni's "No. 1" carried people between the Ferry Building and Pier 39.

This year Muni is celebrating 100 years of bus service.

"It's great to see the history come alive. I know the museum has been here a long time, but I've never seen the buses all around them.

So, it's fun to see all these old buses and people getting into it," San Francisco resident Peter Clark said.

If you want to catch the streetcars and buses you missed today or even a few yesterday's ago, they'll be back on the streets from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.
