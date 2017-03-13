PALO ALTO, Calif. --All lanes on northbound U.S. Highway 101 just north of Embarcadero Road in Palo Alto are open after a large pothole forced lane closures Sunday night, according to the California Highway Patrol.
At 10:35 p.m., CHP reported on Twitter that the left lane was closed until crews could repair the road.
CHP later announced that two lanes were closed for repair work.
At 3:38 a.m., CHP announced on Twitter that all lanes had reopened to traffic.
