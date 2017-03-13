TRAFFIC

Northbound Hwy 101 lanes reopen in Palo Alto after pothole repairs

Pothole on Highway 101 in Palo Alto, California, Monday, March 13, 2017. (KGO-TV)

PALO ALTO, Calif. --
All lanes on northbound U.S. Highway 101 just north of Embarcadero Road in Palo Alto are open after a large pothole forced lane closures Sunday night, according to the California Highway Patrol.

At 10:35 p.m., CHP reported on Twitter that the left lane was closed until crews could repair the road.

CHP later announced that two lanes were closed for repair work.

At 3:38 a.m., CHP announced on Twitter that all lanes had reopened to traffic.
Click here for information on how you can file a claim for under $10,000 for pothole damage to your vehicle.
Related Topics:
trafficHighway 101potholescaltransPalo Alto
(Copyright 2017 by Bay City News, Inc. Republication, re-transmission or reuse without the express written consent of Bay City News, Inc. Is prohibited.)
Load Comments
TRAFFIC
Warm Springs BART station prepared to open
BART drops push for rate hike
Rollover crash causes major backup in San Jose
Report: BART board to consider study on fare increase
More Traffic
Top Stories
Former President Barack Obama in the Bay Area
Family: Missing pregnant SF woman found safe
11 RadioShack stores set to close in Bay Area
NFL fans join Raider Nation to help keep team in Oakland
VIDEO: San Francisco St. Patrick's Day Parade highlights
Milpitas man accused of jumping White House fence in custody
Man shot on Interstate 80 in Richmond dies
Show More
Man wins $1 million after buying lottery ticket in San Jose
Protesters target Paypal co-founder Peter Thiel over immigration
UCLA, USC make NCAA Tournament
At least 34 killed after bus runs into crowd in Haiti
LIVE GIRAFFE CAM: Giraffe to give birth to calf
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: San Francisco's St. Patrick's Day Parade 2017
PHOTOS: Lost 'Bullitt' Mustang found in Mexican junkyard
PHOTOS: Bay Area takes part in International Women's Day
Women gather all over the world in honor of International Women's Day
More Photos