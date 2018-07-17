TRAFFIC

NB Hwy 101 ramp to EB Hwy 92 reopened in San Mateo after big rig accident

The connector ramp from northbound U.S. Highway 101 to state Highway 92 in San Mateo is still closed. (KGO-TV)

SAN MATEO, Calif. --
The connector ramp from northbound U.S. Highway 101 to state Highway 92 in San Mateo has reopened after the California Highway Patrol and Caltrans worked to remove an overturned big rig hauling 80,000 pounds of produce that crashed and overturned on Monday night, CHP officials said.

The crash occurred around 10:30 p.m. Monday, the CHP said. The westbound connector from northbound U.S. Highway 101 to state Highway 92 reopened late Monday night.

CHP Officer Christine Ross said no charges are expected to be filed against the driver of the big rig and nobody was injured in the crash.

