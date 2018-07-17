Ramp to EB 92 from NB 101 in San Mateo is closed. Box truck overturned blocking all lanes at about 10:30 last night. No estimate for reopening. pic.twitter.com/FNbEgGzWXj — Matt Keller (@MattKellerABC7) July 17, 2018

San Mateo- big rig flipped and caught fire around 10:30 last night, crews still trying to clear, NB 101 ramp to EB SR 92 is closed, @MattKellerABC7 live at the scene at 4:30am. pic.twitter.com/L5yQhql93X — Alexis Smith (@AlexisABC7) July 17, 2018

The connector ramp from northbound U.S. Highway 101 to state Highway 92 in San Mateo has reopened after the California Highway Patrol and Caltrans worked to remove an overturned big rig hauling 80,000 pounds of produce that crashed and overturned on Monday night, CHP officials said.The crash occurred around 10:30 p.m. Monday, the CHP said. The westbound connector from northbound U.S. Highway 101 to state Highway 92 reopened late Monday night.CHP Officer Christine Ross said no charges are expected to be filed against the driver of the big rig and nobody was injured in the crash.