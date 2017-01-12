Mission Blvd exit ramp on NB 880 is blocked. A truck crashed spilling pool chemicals. Hazmat crew just arrived to clean it up. pic.twitter.com/xrfPmqXff9 — Matt Keller (@MattKellerABC7) January 12, 2017

Cleanup is underway after a truck crashed and spilled chemicals at I-880 and Mission Boulevard in Fremont.The CHP has warned that there was an inhalation hazard.There were fears that this could cause a major impact to the morning commute because the exit ramp is the connector between I-880 and I-680.The full sized F-150 truck crashed into the sand barrels at Warren Avenue. The driver was arrested on suspicion of DUI.The ramp was reopened around 7:30 a.m.