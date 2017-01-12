TRAFFIC

NB I-880 Mission Blvd exit ramp in Fremont reopened after hazmat
Cleanup is underway after a truck crashed and spilled chemicals at I-880 and Mission Boulevard in Fremont. (KGO-TV)

By
FREMONT, Calif. (KGO) --
Cleanup is underway after a truck crashed and spilled chemicals at I-880 and Mission Boulevard in Fremont.

The CHP has warned that there was an inhalation hazard.

There were fears that this could cause a major impact to the morning commute because the exit ramp is the connector between I-880 and I-680.

The full sized F-150 truck crashed into the sand barrels at Warren Avenue. The driver was arrested on suspicion of DUI.

The ramp was reopened around 7:30 a.m.

(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
