TRAFFIC

New Ambulance Facility Will Add Capacity, Streamline Operations Citywide

Photo: Public Works

By Hoodline
The San Francisco Fire Department and Public Works are building a new 24-hour ambulance deployment facility in the Bayview that will serve the entire city.

The proposed site spans 1.7 acres at 2241 Jerrold Ave., currently occupied by warehouses built in the 1950s. The new facility will rise behind SFFD's Station 9, located at 2245 Jerrold.

"We've spent a lot of time trying to figure this out," said Assistant Deputy Fire Chief Tony Rivera. Today, all city-owned ambulances deploy and return to Station 49 at 1415 Evans Ave. "We house all the medical equipment to supply the ambulances throughout the city, and we have outgrown that space."
Future site of planned ambulance deployment facility. | Photo: Meaghan M. Mitchell/Hoodline

Once the warehouses are demolished, a 30,344-square-foot facility with an adjoining three-level, 62,000-square-foot parking structure would hold up to 52 ambulances,

Expected to be completed by 2020, Rivera said the new facility will add capacity and boost efficiency for San Francisco's public ambulance feet by staggering deployed ambulances to various districts in San Francisco throughout the day.

"To cut more time, we have also designated firehouses throughout the city to serve as medical replenish facilities," he said.
DPW Catherine O'Day, Assistant Deputy Chief Tony Rivera, Deputy Chief Jeanine Nicholson, Assistant Deputy Chief Andy Zanoff, DPW Samuel Chu | Photo: Meaghan M. Mitchell/Hoodline

At the Bayview facility, Emergency Medical Technicians will be able to restock medical equipment, change clothes and take breaks. Rivera said the center will also boost local economic development by serving as a place where EMTs can train and receive continuing education.

"We are moving towards smaller models of ambulances, which will be narrower, more fuel efficient, and easier to get around the city," Rivera added.

"Our goal is to do whatever we can to make sure we are in the neighborhoods that need us the most as quickly as possible," he said. "I'm excited about this project."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trafficHoodlineSan Francisco
TRAFFIC
Accident involving motorcycle and big rig cleared from Bay Bridge
DMV expanding Saturday hours starting tomorrow
Less traffic in Palo Alto? City greenlights new plan
Tonight: SFMTA to preview final plans for first phase of 38-Geary makeover
New sidewalks with history plaques arrive in Lower Haight
More Traffic
Top Stories
WATCH LIVE: Nia Wilson memorial service
Office pool claims massive Mega Millions jackpot
MAPS: Interactive home damage, wildfires burning across California
Funeral taking place for Oakland BART stabbing victim Nia Wilson
No 'definitive' motive in Vegas mass shooting that killed 58
New evacuations, Red Flag Warning issued for Mendocino Complex Fires
Almost 400 sick from McDonald's salad parasite
7 puppies rescued from uninhabited island
Show More
'Crazy Rich Asians' director grew up around dad's world-famous Los Altos restaurant
Girl who went missing from DC airport found safe in Queens, NY
Accident involving motorcycle and big rig cleared from Bay Bridge
DMV expanding Saturday hours starting tomorrow
Top intel officials stress election security during White House visit
More News