New Caltrans report illustrates benefits of commuter rail

SAN FRANCISCO --A new report released by Caltrans indicates that commuter rail provides economic and environmental benefits to residents of the San Francisco Bay Area.
The report titled "Rail and the California Economy" said regional commuter rail provides savings for passengers and reduces congestion and travel time for people using other modes of transportation.
The commuter rail system in the Bay Area, or Caltrain, which operates between San Francisco and San Jose, is one of the busiest commuter rail systems in the country and can transport enough people to eliminate the need to construct two highway lanes in each direction between the two cities, according to the report.
The report also said that the number of people riding Caltrain each year is equivalent to removing 10,000 vehicles off the roadway or keeping 50,000 metric tons of carbon dioxide from entering the environment.