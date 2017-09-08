TRAFFIC

New Caltrans signs spark curiosity among CA drivers

A Caltrans sign appears near Highway 24 in Orinda, Calif. on Friday, Sept. 8, 2017. (KGO-TV)

By
ORINDA, Calif. (KGO) --
It's become a bit of a head-scratcher on California freeways these past few days. That is the lighted Caltrans signs that read: "Watch for People Walking on All Roadways."

"I think it's ridiculous," said motorist Matt Bornstein at a gas station in Orinda near Highway 24, which has no fewer than three of the lighted messages along one three mile stretch. "I mean you're always looking for people on the freeway. That's kind of weird, but... I don't know."

After some digging, we found the motive behind the mystery. "This important issue impacts communities around our state," said Rhonda Craft, the Director of the CA Office of Traffic Safety."Whether you're the one behind the wheel or walking, we all need to pay closer attention to our surroundings."

According to the OTS, in 2015, 813 pedestrians were killed on California roadways, accounting for nearly 25 percent of all roadway deaths in the state that year, up from 17 percent a decade earlier.

A sign appears near a roadway in Orinda, Calif. on Friday, Sept. 8, 2017.


The OTS and California Highway Patrol are the two agencies spearheading the public information campaign called "Pedestrians Don't Have Armor."

The campaign grew out a resolution sponsored by CA Sen. Jim Beal (D-San Jose) declaring this month "California Pedestrian Safety Month." The Caltrans signs are just the method for distributing the message to freeway drivers to "watch out for people."

Still, most of the motorists we talked with didn't really understand the words now appearing on the lighted freeway displays up and down the state.

We asked one driver Glynda Dixon what it meant to her: "I don't know, some little kid got control of the buttons on that sign? I have no idea."
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
trafficcaltranspedestrianspedestrian walkwaytravelcardrivingOrinda
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
TRAFFIC
Race along Embarcadero to impact traffic in SF
BART unveils plans for transit village in Walnut Creek
1 dead after car struck by train in Redwood City
Droves of Burning Man attendees return to city with dirty cars
More Traffic
Top Stories
Equifax breach: Criticism from lawmakers, what people can do
Hurricane Irma evacuations: What you need to know
Troy Gentry of country duo Montgomery Gentry dies in helicopter crash
VIDEO: What to pack in your earthquake emergency kit
University of California sues over Trump immigrant decision
IN MEMORIAM: Celebrities who have passed away recently
Hurricane Jose now an extremely dangerous Category 4
Bay Area crews deploy to help before Hurricane Irma strikes Florida
Show More
Police: Toddler, dad both die from shooting themselves
Rev. Amos Brown to celebrate 40 years at SF's Third Baptist Church
Disney World closing early Saturday ahead of Hurricane Irma
At least 35 killed in one of biggest earthquakes ever in Mexico
Prepare NorCal: Emergency Resources
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Railroad Fire chars Giant Sequoias near Yosemite
PHOTOS: Heat wave sweeps across Bay Area
PHOTOS: Prince George arrives for his first day of school
PHOTOS: Historic flooding devastates the Houston area
More Photos